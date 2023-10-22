The Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns are set to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Isaiah McKenzie hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie has caught five passes on seven targets for 39 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per game.

McKenzie, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0

