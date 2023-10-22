Will Josh Downs find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Downs has 276 yards receiving on 28 catches (41 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 46 yards per game.

Downs, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1

