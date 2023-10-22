Will Kylen Granson Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kylen Granson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Granson's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Granson has been targeted 26 times, with season stats of 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD.
Kylen Granson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Colts have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Alec Pierce (DNP/shoulder): 11 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Colts vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Granson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|26
|16
|170
|71
|1
|10.6
Granson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|6
|4
|39
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|4
|3
|16
|1
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|67
|0
