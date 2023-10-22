Will Kylen Granson get into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns play in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)

Granson has totaled 170 yards receiving (28.3 per game) and one TD, reeling in 16 balls on 26 targets.

Granson, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

