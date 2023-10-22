Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Martin Emerson: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Indianapolis Colts meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, Michael Pittman Jr. will face a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Colts vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns
|48.6
|8.1
|27
|82
|7.54
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Martin Emerson Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 406 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, Indianapolis is ninth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,372 (228.7 per game) and 20th in yards per attempt (6.2).
- With 140 points this season (ninth in NFL), the Colts have been clicking on offense.
- Indianapolis is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 37 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 11th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 26 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.3%.
Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense
- Martin Emerson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 14 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.
- Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the league, at 607 yards allowed (121.4 per game).
- The Browns have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 15.4 per game.
- Cleveland has allowed one player to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Three players have hauled in a touchdown against the Browns this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Martin Emerson
|Rec. Targets
|60
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|40
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.2
|4
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|406
|14
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.7
|2.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|176
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
