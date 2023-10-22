Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the best passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign Pittman has 40 grabs (on 60 targets) for a team-leading 406 yards and one score, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Pittman vs. the Browns

Pittman vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The Browns allow 121.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding four this season (0.8 per game).

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Pittman has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has received 27.0% of his team's 222 passing attempts this season (60 targets).

He has been targeted 60 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (82nd in NFL).

Pittman, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

With eight red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 30.8% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

