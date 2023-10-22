Kasimpasa Istanbul and Sivasspor square off in one of many exciting matchups on the Super Lig schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Take a look at the links below.

Kasimpasa Istanbul journeys to take on Sivasspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

Favorite: Sivasspor (+120)

Sivasspor (+120) Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+220)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+220) Draw: (+250)

Watch Istanbulspor AS vs MKE Ankaragucu

MKE Ankaragucu makes the trip to play Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+115)

MKE Ankaragucu (+115) Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+230)

Istanbulspor AS (+230) Draw: (+255)

Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to face Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-500)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-500) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+1100)

Hatayspor Antakya (+1100) Draw: (+650)

Watch Samsunspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir makes the trip to take on Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (+140)

Samsunspor (+140) Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+195)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+195) Draw: (+235)

