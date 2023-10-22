Zack Moss has a difficult matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 79 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Moss, who leads the team with 466 rushing yards on 96 carries (93.2 ypg), has made four trips to the end zone. Moss has compiled 110 yards on 14 receptions (22 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Moss vs. the Browns

Moss vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 79 rushing yards per game conceded by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Browns have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Browns' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Moss Rushing Insights

So far this season, Moss has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in four opportunities).

The Colts have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 96 of his team's 166 total rushing attempts this season (57.8%).

Moss has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (35.7% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (51.4% of his team's 37 red zone rushes).

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 23 ATT / 165 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 30 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

