With the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Zack Moss a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moss will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Moss has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 466 yards (93.2 per game), with four touchdowns.

Moss has also caught 14 passes for 110 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in three games.

He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Zack Moss Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0

Rep Zack Moss with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.