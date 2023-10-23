Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Monday, October 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kick-off at 8:15 PM .

The 49ers head into this matchup after a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns in their most recent game.

The Vikings' last game was a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Oblique Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Out Trent Williams OT Ankle Doubtful Aaron Banks OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Oliver CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice George Odum S Quadricep Full Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Jones II OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Oblique Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OG Foot Out

49ers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (371.3 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (278 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

The 49ers are compiling 223 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the NFL), and they rank ninth on defense with 197.8 passing yards allowed per game.

San Francisco has been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 148.3 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 80.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have the best turnover margin in the league at +8, forcing 11 turnovers (eighth in NFL) while turning it over three times (first in NFL).

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are compiling 338.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 331.2 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).

The Vikings are putting up 21.5 points per contest on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 22.5 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Vikings' pass offense has been thriving, putting up 263.7 passing yards per contest (third-best) this season. Defensively, they rank 17th by surrendering 218.8 passing yards per game.

Minnesota's running game has not been getting things done, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 75 rushing yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 112.3 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

The Vikings have not done well in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -7 is fourth-worst in the NFL.

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)

49ers (-300), Vikings (+240) Total: 43 points

