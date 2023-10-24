CUSA play features the Liberty Flames (7-0) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Flames are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-4) 61.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Liberty has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Flames have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

