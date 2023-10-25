The Washington Wizards face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Wizards matchup.

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) - -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 119.5 per contest last season (29th in NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Wizards were outscored by 1.2 points per game last season with a -99 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allowed 114.4 per contest (17th in the league).

Indiana put together a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.

Washington covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Pacers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +12500 - Wizards +50000 +25000 -

