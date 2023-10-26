The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are listed as 7.5-point underdogs on Thursday, October 26, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills (4-3). This contest has an over/under of 42.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Bills can be found in this article before they take on the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Bills.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -375 +300 FanDuel Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -400 +315

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

Tampa Bay has had one game (of six) go over the total this season.

