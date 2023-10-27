Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Boyle County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Bardstown High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyle County High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
