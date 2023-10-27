A pair of AAC teams square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Florida Atlantic & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Florida Atlantic
To Win the AAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
Charlotte
To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

