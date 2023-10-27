Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Marion County, Kentucky has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Marion County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Grant County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.