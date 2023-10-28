SEC foes meet when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Tennessee ranks 44th in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.4 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Kentucky is accumulating 31.3 points per contest (45th-ranked). It ranks 55th in the FBS defensively (23.6 points allowed per game).

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Kentucky Tennessee 352.3 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.1 (46th) 346.6 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.9 (13th) 155.6 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (7th) 196.7 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.9 (75th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,377 yards on 106-of-197 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 111 times for 781 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 338 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Dane Key has 17 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 282 yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 23 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 276 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,535 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 593 rushing yards on 91 carries with one touchdown.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 383 yards (54.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 416 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has put together a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 39 targets.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

