A pair of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses battle when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) carry college football's 25th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2), who have the No. 13 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Tennessee has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Volunteers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.