Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the North Dakota State Bison and Murray State Racers match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Bison. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Murray State vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-25.7) 52.4 North Dakota State 39, Murray State 13

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

No Racers four games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have two wins against the spread this year.

The Bison have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

Racers vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 37.3 19.7 41.0 17.3 31.0 29.5 Murray State 17.4 31.7 25.7 21.7 11.3 39.3

