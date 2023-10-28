The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (3-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Maple Leafs have won three straight games.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-145) Predators (+120) 6 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).

Nashville has entered three games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Predators have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville has played three games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 26 (11th) Goals 20 (19th) 21 (15th) Goals Allowed 19 (9th) 8 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 5 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (20th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 20 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Predators have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 19 goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

