Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 66, or 59.5%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 36-21, a 63.2% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50%) in those games.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 19-23 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule