Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 28
The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 2 of the World Series, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are ahead 1-0.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 32 games this season.
- He has 20 quality starts in 32 chances this season.
- Montgomery has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.
- The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in 12 innings this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (12-8) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
- Kelly has 18 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 33rd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
