The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face a Big 12 matchup with the BYU Cougars (5-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Texas vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, BYU 14

Texas 37, BYU 14 Texas has won 83.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-1).

The Longhorns have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter.

BYU has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +725 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-19.5)



Texas (-19.5) In seven Texas games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more (in three chances).

In BYU's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 50.5 points four times this season.

This season, four of BYU's games have finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 62 points per game, 11.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 57.3 54.2 Implied Total AVG 37.4 39.3 35 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 49 52 Implied Total AVG 28 25.5 29.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.