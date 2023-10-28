The UCF Knights (3-4) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

UCF is totaling 34.1 points per game offensively this season (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 28.3 points per game (91st) on defense. In terms of points scored West Virginia ranks 63rd in the FBS (29.3 points per game), and it is 77th on defense (26.3 points allowed per game).

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UCF vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

UCF West Virginia 499.6 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (86th) 395.1 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (51st) 232.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.4 (24th) 267.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.6 (99th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,008 yards (144 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 102 rushing yards on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 612 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 59 times for 456 yards (65.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's team-leading 551 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 40 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 23 passes for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend has a total of 190 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia this season. He has 1,184 passing yards (169.1 per game) while completing 52.2% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 61 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 453 yards, or 64.7 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Devin Carter's 311 receiving yards (44.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 catches on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has put together a 298-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 20 targets.

Kole Taylor's 20 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

