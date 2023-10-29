Alec Pierce has a difficult matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints give up 187 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Pierce has 14 grabs for 202 yards this season. He has been targeted 25 times.

Pierce vs. the Saints

Pierce vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is giving up 187 yards per contest this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Saints have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Colts Player Previews

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Pierce has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pierce has been targeted on 25 of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (10.2% target share).

He has 202 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 48th in league play with 8.1 yards per target.

Pierce does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

