The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) will play the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 44 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the 49ers' upcoming game versus the Bengals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Bengals vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have led one time, have been behind two times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the 49ers have had the lead five times, have trailed one time, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The 49ers have put up more points than their opponent in the fourth quarter in all seven games this season.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 1.7 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in four games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led five times, have been behind one time, and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

This season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

Looking at second-half scoring, the 49ers have won the second half in six games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second half.

