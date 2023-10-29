On Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). The Bengals have been struggling offensively, ranking worst with 256.3 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, surrendering 355.8 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

Bengals vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-5.5) Under (43.5) 49ers 28, Bengals 13

Bengals Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati games have hit the over twice this year.

The average total for Bengals games is 44.9 points, 1.4 more than this game's over/under.

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has compiled a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

A total of three out of seven San Francisco games this season have hit the over.

49ers games this season have posted an average total of 42.7, which is 0.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bengals vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 28.7 15.6 35.7 12.7 23.5 17.8 Cincinnati 16.7 21.2 20 18.7 13.3 23.7

