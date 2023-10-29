How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals average just 1.1 more points per game (16.7) than the 49ers surrender (15.6).
- The Bengals average 46.6 fewer yards per game (256.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (302.9).
- Cincinnati rushes for 69.8 yards per game, 9.5 fewer yards than the 79.3 San Francisco allows.
- The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 12 takeaways.
Bengals Away Performance
- On the road, the Bengals score 13.3 points per game and concede 23.7. That's less than they score overall (16.7), and more than they allow (21.2).
- On the road, the Bengals rack up 244.3 yards per game and give up 348. That's less than they gain (256.3) and allow (355.8) overall.
- On the road, Cincinnati accumulates 164.3 passing yards per game and concedes 174.3. That's less than it gains (186.5) and allows (213) overall.
- On the road, the Bengals rack up 80 rushing yards per game and concede 173.7. That's more than they gain (69.8) and allow (142.8) overall.
- The Bengals convert 23.7% of third downs on the road (9.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.1% in road games (0.8% higher than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 27-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|W 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
