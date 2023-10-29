The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before the 49ers play the Bengals, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bengals vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 4 43.5 -210 +170

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and their opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points twice this season.

Cincinnati's matchups this season have a 44.9-point average over/under, 1.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Bengals have covered the spread two times this season (2-3-1).

This is the first time the Bengals will play as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's games this season is 42.7, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 5-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 71.4% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 3-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (60%).

49ers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 28.7 3 15.6 4 42.7 3 7 Bengals 16.7 31 21.2 10 44.9 2 6

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Over its past three games, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Bengals have hit the over once in their past three games.

The 49ers have totaled 92 more points than their opponents this season (13.1 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 27 points (4.5 per game).

49ers

In its past three contests, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 92 points this season (13.1 per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 27 points on the year (4.5 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 24 23.3 ATS Record 2-3-1 1-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 44.2 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.7 24 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-0-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-3-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

