The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Saints against the Colts is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Colts vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led four times and have been losing three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Saints have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times in seven games this year.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have lost the third quarter four times and won three times in seven games this season.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have been knotted up in two games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 0.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Colts have won that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been winning four times (3-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (0-3) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have led three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed four times (1-3).

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Colts have won the second half in four games and have lost the second half in three games.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second half.

