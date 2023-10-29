One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Looking to make player prop bets? Several of the best contributors for the Saints and the Colts will have player props available for this game.

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +500

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 222.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 56.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 20.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 48.5 (-113)

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 236.5 (-113) - - Alvin Kamara - 54.5 (-113) 35.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 66.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 33.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 48.5 (-113)

