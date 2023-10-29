Colts vs. Saints Player Props & Odds – Week 8
One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Looking to make player prop bets? Several of the best contributors for the Saints and the Colts will have player props available for this game.
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|222.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|236.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|35.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
