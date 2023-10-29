The Indianapolis Colts' (3-4) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-4). It begins at 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last time out, the Colts were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 39-38.

The Saints head into this matchup after a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Elbow Questionable Ryan Kelly C Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out Eric Johnson DT Ankle Questionable DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Brown CB Ribs Questionable Kylen Granson TE Concussion Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Chest Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Andrus Peat OL Ankle Questionable Landon Young OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Hamstring Questionable Alontae Taylor CB Hip Questionable Demario Davis LB Knee Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Questionable Tyrann Mathieu S Foot Questionable Max Garcia OG Illness Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice James Hurst OL Ankle Out Jimmy Graham TE Illness Questionable

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are generating 361.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 351.3 total yards per game (21st-ranked).

The Colts' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.3 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank sixth with 25.4 points per contest.

In terms of passing, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL (237.1 passing yards per game) and 19th on the other side of the ball (232.6 passing yards allowed per contest).

With 124 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks ninth in the NFL. On defense it ranks 21st, surrendering 118.7 rushing yards per contest.

With 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Colts rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Colts vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)

Saints (-1.5) Moneyline: Saints (-130), Colts (+110)

Saints (-130), Colts (+110) Total: 43.5 points

