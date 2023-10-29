Colts vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts' (3-4) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-4). It begins at 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Colts were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 39-38.
The Saints head into this matchup after a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tony Brown
|CB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Landon Young
|OT
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Demario Davis
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Foot
|Questionable
|Max Garcia
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Hurst
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
Colts vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Saints or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colts Season Insights
- The Colts are generating 361.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 351.3 total yards per game (21st-ranked).
- The Colts' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.3 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank sixth with 25.4 points per contest.
- In terms of passing, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL (237.1 passing yards per game) and 19th on the other side of the ball (232.6 passing yards allowed per contest).
- With 124 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks ninth in the NFL. On defense it ranks 21st, surrendering 118.7 rushing yards per contest.
- With 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Colts rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.
Colts vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-130), Colts (+110)
- Total: 43.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.