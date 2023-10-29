The New Orleans Saints (3-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts

Colts Insights

  • The Colts rack up 7.3 more points per game (25.4) than the Saints allow (18.1).
  • The Colts collect 361.1 yards per game, 75.4 more yards than the 285.7 the Saints allow.
  • This season Indianapolis piles up 124 rushing yards per game, 25.3 more than New Orleans allows (98.7).
  • The Colts have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Saints.

Colts Home Performance

  • The Colts score 26.3 points per game at home (0.9 more than overall), and allow 28.8 at home (1.5 more than overall).
  • At home, the Colts accumulate more yards (373.5 per game) than overall (361.1). But they also allow more (368.3 per game) than overall (351.3).
  • Indianapolis accumulates 233.8 passing yards per game at home (3.3 fewer than overall) and gives up 241.3 at home (8.7 more than overall).
  • At home the Colts pick up more rushing yards (139.8 per game) than overall (124). But they also give up more rushing yards (127) than overall (118.7).
  • At home, the Colts successfully convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (39.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (32.7%) than overall (35.6%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS
10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS
10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS
10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX
11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS
11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network
11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

