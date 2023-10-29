How to Watch Colts vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (3-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this matchup
How to Watch Saints vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Colts Insights
- The Colts rack up 7.3 more points per game (25.4) than the Saints allow (18.1).
- The Colts collect 361.1 yards per game, 75.4 more yards than the 285.7 the Saints allow.
- This season Indianapolis piles up 124 rushing yards per game, 25.3 more than New Orleans allows (98.7).
- The Colts have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Saints.
Colts Home Performance
- The Colts score 26.3 points per game at home (0.9 more than overall), and allow 28.8 at home (1.5 more than overall).
- At home, the Colts accumulate more yards (373.5 per game) than overall (361.1). But they also allow more (368.3 per game) than overall (351.3).
- Indianapolis accumulates 233.8 passing yards per game at home (3.3 fewer than overall) and gives up 241.3 at home (8.7 more than overall).
- At home the Colts pick up more rushing yards (139.8 per game) than overall (124). But they also give up more rushing yards (127) than overall (118.7).
- At home, the Colts successfully convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (39.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (32.7%) than overall (35.6%).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Tennessee
|W 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 37-20
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland
|L 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|-
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply
