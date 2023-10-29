The New Orleans Saints (3-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FOX

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 7.3 more points per game (25.4) than the Saints allow (18.1).

The Colts collect 361.1 yards per game, 75.4 more yards than the 285.7 the Saints allow.

This season Indianapolis piles up 124 rushing yards per game, 25.3 more than New Orleans allows (98.7).

The Colts have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Saints.

Colts Home Performance

The Colts score 26.3 points per game at home (0.9 more than overall), and allow 28.8 at home (1.5 more than overall).

At home, the Colts accumulate more yards (373.5 per game) than overall (361.1). But they also allow more (368.3 per game) than overall (351.3).

Indianapolis accumulates 233.8 passing yards per game at home (3.3 fewer than overall) and gives up 241.3 at home (8.7 more than overall).

At home the Colts pick up more rushing yards (139.8 per game) than overall (124). But they also give up more rushing yards (127) than overall (118.7).

At home, the Colts successfully convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (39.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (32.7%) than overall (35.6%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

