Sportsbooks expect a close game when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. This contest has a point total of 43.5.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they ready for this matchup against the Colts. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Colts as they ready for this matchup against the Saints.

Colts vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 43.5 -115 -105 FanDuel Saints (-1) 43.5 -118 +100

Other Week 8 Odds

Indianapolis vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts vs. Saints Betting Insights

Indianapolis' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-0.

The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-3.

This season, five of Indianapolis' seven games have gone over the point total.

New Orleans has covered the spread once in seven games this season.

The Saints have no wins ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Gardner Minshew 218.5 (-118) 1.5 (+130) 9.5 (-111) - - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - - - 57.5 (-115) - Josh Downs - - - - 42.5 (-118) - Alec Pierce - - - - 19.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

