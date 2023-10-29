Colts vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Sportsbooks expect a close game when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. This contest has a point total of 43.5.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they ready for this matchup against the Colts. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Colts as they ready for this matchup against the Saints.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Colts vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
- Click here for Texans vs Panthers
Indianapolis vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Colts vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Indianapolis' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-0.
- The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-3.
- This season, five of Indianapolis' seven games have gone over the point total.
- New Orleans has covered the spread once in seven games this season.
- The Saints have no wins ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Gardner Minshew
|218.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+130)
|9.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-118)
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.