The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Saints and Colts betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Colts vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1 43.5 -115 -105

Colts vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts and their opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Indianapolis' contests this season is 43, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts have covered the spread four times over seven games with a set spread.

This season, the Colts have been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

Indianapolis is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 40.6, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread one time in seven games with a set spread.

The Saints have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-4).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, New Orleans has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Saints vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 19 20 18.1 10 40.6 1 7 Colts 25.4 5 27.3 31 43 5 7

Colts vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In the Colts' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Saints have totaled just six more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 13 total points (1.9 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by just six points this season (0.9 per game), and opponents of the Colts have outscored them by only 13 points on the year (1.9 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43.3 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-3 1-1

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22.3 21.3 ATS Record 1-5-1 0-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

