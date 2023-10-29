Gardner Minshew will be facing the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts play the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Minshew has tallied 1,187 yards passing (197.8 per game) with five TDs and four picks this season. Minshew also has rushed for 37 yards on nine attempts with one touchdown, tallying 6.2 yards per game.

Minshew vs. the Saints

Minshew vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 274 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 274 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this season.

Five players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Saints have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 187 passing yards per game given up by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Saints have conceded eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 10th in NFL play.

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 220.5 (-115)

220.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Minshew Passing Insights

The Colts, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.3% of the time while running 45.7%.

Minshew's 7.4 yards per attempt rank 10th in the NFL.

In four of six games this season, Minshew completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Minshew has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (32.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in three opportunities this season.

Minshew has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four red zone rushing carries (9.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-23 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

