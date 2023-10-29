Should you wager on Gardner Minshew getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has run for 37 yards on nine carries (6.2 ypg), with one touchdown.

Minshew has one rushing TD in six games.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 1

