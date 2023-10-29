With the New Orleans Saints (3-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) playing on October 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Gardner Minshew vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Derek Carr 6 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 63.9% 1,187 (197.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,600 (228.6) 5 Touchdowns 6 4 Interceptions 4 37 (6.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Saints Defensive Stats

This season, the Saints rank 10th in the NFL with 18.1 points allowed per contest and rank sixth in total yards allowed with 285.7 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 187 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks second with 5.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 691 (98.7 per game).

Defensively, New Orleans is 15th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 52.6%. It is 15th in third-down efficiency allowed at 30.5%.

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 235.5 yards

: Over/Under 235.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

