The October 29 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) features a standoff at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We dissect all of the important numbers below.

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 6 Games Played 7 63.4% Completion % 67.9% 1,230 (205) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,668 (238.3) 7 Touchdowns 11 4 Interceptions 3 14 (2.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 50 (7.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks fourth in the league with 15.6 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 13th with 2,120 total yards allowed (302.9 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco is 19th in the NFL with 1,565 passing yards allowed (223.6 per game) and second in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.6).

Against the run, the 49ers' D has been on top of its game, with 555 rushing yards allowed this year (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, San Francisco is 17th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (53.8%) and 21st in third-down percentage allowed (40.9%).

Bengals Defensive Stats

