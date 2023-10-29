Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 187 per game.

Pittman has a team-best 489-yard year thus far (69.9 yards per game), with two touchdowns. He has reeled in 42 balls on 65 targets.

Pittman vs. the Saints

Pittman vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Pittman will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints allow 187 passing yards per game.

The Saints' defense is 10th in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Colts Player Previews

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this season, Pittman has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pittman has 26.5% of his team's target share (65 targets on 245 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 65 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (67th in NFL).

Pittman has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With 10 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

