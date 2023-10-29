When Tyler Boyd takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's 41 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 204 yards (34 per game) and one score.

Boyd, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1

