Andrew Nembhard will take the court for the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

Nembhard tallied four points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-113 win against the Cavaliers.

Below, we break down Nembhard's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

The Bulls conceded 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 20 4 0 1 0 1 1 2/15/2023 21 4 1 5 0 0 1 10/26/2022 9 3 1 2 1 0 1

