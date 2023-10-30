A win by the Detroit Lions over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Monday, October 30 at 8:15 PM ET (at Ford Field). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 377 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (316.9 yards allowed per game). The Raiders have been struggling on offense, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 16 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, surrendering 23 points per contest (21st-ranked).

Lions vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Under (46.5) Lions 30, Raiders 13

Lions Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lions a 78.9% chance to win.

Detroit is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Detroit games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

The over/under in this game is 46.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Raiders Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Raiders based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

Las Vegas has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

This season, games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 2.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Raiders games (43.9).

Lions vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 24.9 21.6 31 22.3 20.3 21 Las Vegas 16 23 18.7 17.7 14 27

