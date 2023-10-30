The Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 226.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 53 times.

The average number of points in Indiana's matchups last season was 235.7, which is 9.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Indiana put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Indiana was the moneyline favorite 18 total times last season. It went 10-8 in those games.

The Pacers went 6-4 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (60%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Pacers a 61.5% chance to win.

The Pacers had a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did on the road (20-21-0) last season.

The Pacers exceeded the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).

Last season the Pacers scored just 4.5 more points per game (116.3) than the Bulls conceded (111.8).

When Indiana put up more than 111.8 points, it was 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall.

Pacers vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Bulls 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 33-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 30-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-6 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 16-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-20 16-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-21

