Pacers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|226.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 53 times.
- The average number of points in Indiana's matchups last season was 235.7, which is 9.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Indiana put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.
- Indiana was the moneyline favorite 18 total times last season. It went 10-8 in those games.
- The Pacers went 6-4 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (60%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Pacers a 61.5% chance to win.
Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers had a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did on the road (20-21-0) last season.
- The Pacers exceeded the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).
- Last season the Pacers scored just 4.5 more points per game (116.3) than the Bulls conceded (111.8).
- When Indiana put up more than 111.8 points, it was 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall.
Pacers vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Bulls
|116.3
|113.1
|10
|22
|33-19
|19-5
|30-22
|18-6
|119.5
|111.8
|29
|7
|16-8
|35-20
|16-8
|34-21
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
