The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O'Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

