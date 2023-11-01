If you're a huge fan of Bellarmine women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Knights apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.

Bellarmine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hayley Harrison 5 12.8 2.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 Cam Browning 5 8.4 4.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 Claire Knies 5 8.2 2.2 1.0 0.6 0.0 Hope Sivori 5 8.2 2.8 4.0 1.4 0.0 Miyah Brown 5 8.0 4.0 0.4 0.6 1.2 Paetynn Gray 5 5.8 4.6 1.0 0.4 0.4 Ashlee Harris 5 3.2 2.2 0.6 1.0 0.0 Jayla Butler 5 2.4 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.2 Lucy Robertson 5 2.0 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 Mackenzie Keelin 5 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0

Bellarmine season stats

This season, Bellarmine has won just one game (1-4).

There are 23 games remaining on Bellarmine's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Wofford A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Purdue Fort Wayne H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Asbury H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Campbellsville Harrodsburg H 6:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Detroit Mercy H 6:30 PM

