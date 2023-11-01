Bellarmine (2-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Asbury Eagles.

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Bellarmine's next matchup information

Opponent: Asbury Eagles

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Knights Hall

Top Bellarmine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hayley Harrison 7 12.7 3.3 1.7 1.0 0.0 38.0% (30-79) 35.5% (11-31) Hope Sivori 7 8.9 3.7 4.1 1.3 0.0 29.3% (22-75) 23.8% (10-42) Claire Knies 7 8.4 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.0 38.8% (19-49) 32.1% (9-28) Miyah Brown 7 8.1 4.7 0.9 0.6 1.0 45.5% (25-55) 0.0% (0-2) Cam Browning 6 7.3 4.5 0.3 0.7 0.0 45.2% (19-42) 50.0% (2-4)

