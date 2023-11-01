The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) will next play on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 Bethany (WV) H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Louisiana A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Northern Kentucky H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Troy A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Alabama A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Purdue A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Lipscomb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Central Arkansas A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 North Alabama A 8:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Bellarmine H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 North Florida H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Queens A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Favorite: UNC Greensboro -6.5
  • Total: 146.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Eastern Kentucky's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Eastern Kentucky players

Shop for Eastern Kentucky gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Leland Walker 6 14.7 4.2 5.2 1.0 0.2 45.1% (32-71) 31.8% (7-22)
Isaiah Cozart 6 14.7 10.5 0.8 0.5 6.0 65.5% (38-58) -
Devontae Blanton 5 16.6 6.2 2.0 0.4 0.4 42.7% (35-82) 35.7% (5-14)
John Ukomadu 6 8.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.7 50.0% (22-44) 14.3% (1-7)
Michael Moreno 6 7.5 6.5 2.3 1.7 0.5 34.0% (17-50) 27.0% (10-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.