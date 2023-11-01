Where to Get Germaine Pratt Bengals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Germaine Pratt 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|69
|5.0
|1.0
|2
|2
Pratt Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Browns
|1.0
|2.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|2.0
|10
|1
|1
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
Germaine Pratt's Next Game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Favorite: Ravens -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
