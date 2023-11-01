Where to Get Ja'Marr Chase Bengals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Are you a big fan of Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more below!
Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|99
|69
|821
|436
|5
|11.9
Chase Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
Ja'Marr Chase's Next Game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Favorite: Ravens -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
